New pilot project launched in Fife towns to tackle Type 2 diabetes

The pilot campaign funded by the Scottish Government and the East of Scotland Type 2 Diabetes Programme Board and will run throughout February.

‘Walk away from Type 2 Diabetes’ aims to increase awareness of the condition and the impact on health, whilst highlighting the range of easily accessible local support available to adults in Fife to help reduce the risk of developing the condition.

The campaign will initially be trialled in Lochgelly, Dunfermline, and Cowdenbeath.

The new campaign urging Fifers to walk away from Type 2 diabetes will pilot in Lochgelly, Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath

If successful it may be rolled out across the Kingdom and adopted for a Scotland wide campaign later this year.

The campaign features local landmarks and an image of a person walking away from modern-day habits that may contribute to Type 2 Diabetes - and encourages us all to make some small lifestyle changes that can have a positive impact on our health.

It has been designed to resonate with those deemed at higher risk of developing the condition, primarily males over 40 years old who struggle to maintain a healthy weight.

Kerry Aitken, dietitian and clinical lead for adult weight management and diabetes prevention service in NHS Fife, said developing the condition isn’t inevitable - if people take some simple steps to look after their health.

She explained: “Type 2 Diabetes has been increasing across Scotland for the past decade. It has a significant impact on the lives of individuals and on the health and wellbeing of our local communities.”But Kerry stressed: “Developing Type 2 Diabetes in later life is not inevitable.

“We can all make small changes in our lifestyle that can have a lasting and positive impact on our health.

“This campaign aims to create awareness of the condition and empower people to act now and with the right advice, help and support, they can significantly reduce their risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes.”

People can access the service by completing a simple online self-referral form at www.nhsfife.org/walkaway, or by calling 01383 674086.

