New plan for St Andrews care home

A new planning application has been lodged to construct a care home at Hepburn Gardens in St Andrews.

CAF Properties, in partnership with The William Gibson Trust, want to bring forward revised proposals for a new purpose built, modern 38-bedroom care home facility at 92 Hepburn Gardens.

Following planning refusal in February 2019, CAF Properties and the William Gibson Trust, which owns and operates the Gibson House care home, have made 42 changes to the original scheme including significant amendments that protect the amenity of the neighbouring properties that surround the site.

The new proposal is a care home with 38 bedrooms with en suite facilities sharing four lounge dining areas. The new design has a layout which is based around a secluded south facing, u-shaped courtyard and centrally located lawn, allowing a vehicle free view for residents to enjoy the landscaped gardens.”

Dorothea Morrison, chairperson of tThe Gibson Trust, said: “The Gibson Trust have been looking unsuccessfully for new facilities for 17 years and we are confident that this project is now able to present the facilities that will be needed to deliver the highest quality of care to our residents. The Gibson Trust have no other viable alternative to rehome our residents in St Andrews and a turnkey care home opportunity would not be possible without this investment from CAF Properties.

“We accept that there may be concerns from those who feel an intrusion into their neighbourhood. However, we can deliver a building which will enhance the area and cause little or no impact.”

A series of open days are to be held allowing residents to find out more about the plans. These will be held at Madras House on South Street, starting on Thursday, 3.30-7.30pm.