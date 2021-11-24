New project to give Fifers confidence to to get out and about again after lockdown

The charitable trust and Fife Council has outlined an initiative to help people of all ages and abilities.

The ‘Be Well, Get Active’ programme will see participants take part in instructor-led walks, fun and simple strengthening, and balance exercises with tip on how to increase daily physical activity.

The final two weeks of the course will see participants visit Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre to carry out gym inductions with trust gym staff. In addition, all participants will be given an annual Leisure Active – the trust’s low-cost membership scheme – to help encourage regular physical activity.

Emma Walker, chief executive of Fife Sports & Leisure Trust

The eight week course was launched recently with Levenmouth CLD, Active Fife and the trust.

It aims to get people out and about again following the effect of COVID lockdowns and restrictions, build confidence to visit local services and socialise in small groups.

Emma Walker, chief executive, said: “The project in Levenmouth is targeted to help those who feel COVID has made it harder to get out and meet others and support people who feel they want to be more physically active but perhaps don’t have the confidence or experience."

Paul Vaughan, head of communities and neighbourhoods for Fife Council, added: “This collaborative work is part of a shared endeavour to get Fifers more active, more often. We know from research and evidence how important participating in physical activity, sport and leisure opportunities are for our physical and mental health and wellbeing.

