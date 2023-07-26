News you can trust since 1871
New scalp cooling system donated to Kirkcaldy's Victoria Hospital

A new Paxman scalp cooling system has been donated to the haematology/oncology day unit at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital by two patients who struck up a friendship during their treatment.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
The new scalp-cooling system has been donated to Victoria Hospital's haematology/oncology day unit. Pictured are Lesley-Anne Chessor, close family of Hanniffia McGrath and nursing staff. (Pic: NHS Fife)The new scalp-cooling system has been donated to Victoria Hospital's haematology/oncology day unit. Pictured are Lesley-Anne Chessor, close family of Hanniffia McGrath and nursing staff. (Pic: NHS Fife)
The new scalp-cooling system has been donated to Victoria Hospital's haematology/oncology day unit. Pictured are Lesley-Anne Chessor, close family of Hanniffia McGrath and nursing staff. (Pic: NHS Fife)

The equipment, which is used to help prevent hair loss during chemotherapy, was kindly donated by Hanniffia McGrath and Lesley-Anne Chessor.

Lesley-Anne said: “Hanniffia and I met during our first chemotherapy session. As we were both using the cold cap and following the same treatment cycle, we ended up sitting beside each other regularly.

"Having someone to talk to, who was going through the same experiences as me was priceless, particularly during Covid, and we quickly formed a strong bond.

"We decided we wanted to raise funds to replace a machine and it gives me a huge amount of comfort to know that we have provided the opportunity for others to have this option and who knows, hopefully one or two will find a friendship like we found too.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to all our family and friends, along with anyone else who donated. Without your generosity, this would not have been possible."

Sadly, Hanniffia has since passed away. She is represented in the photograph by her close family alongside Lesley-Ann and the nursing staff of the Day Unit in the Victoria Hospital.

