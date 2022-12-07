Fife Health and Social Care Partnership’s teamed up with Our Minds Matter and Shout to launch the service this week.

It can be accessed by simply texting the word ‘Fife’ to 85258. The service is completely free from all major UK mobile network and won’t show up on phone bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service is funded by the Children and Young People’s Community Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund and will be part of ongoing activity to support the implementation of the newly published Scottish Suicide Prevention Strategy “Creating Hope Together”.

The service launched this week

Nicky Connor, director, said: “The text messaging service is a welcomed new addition to the wide variety of mental health resources available to support the young people of Fife.

“We want to ensure access to mental health support, in the right place, at the right time, and to help people live independent and healthy lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail McLeod, policy officer, community mental health and wellbeing Fife education service, Fife Council, said: “It’s vitally important that young people can reach out for support whenever they need it. “

The Shout text messaging service will be widely promoted across Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad