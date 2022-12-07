New text message service to support young Fifers’ mental health
Health bosses in Fife have backed a text messaging service to offer free, confidential mental health support to young people who are experiencing distress.
Fife Health and Social Care Partnership’s teamed up with Our Minds Matter and Shout to launch the service this week.
It can be accessed by simply texting the word ‘Fife’ to 85258. The service is completely free from all major UK mobile network and won’t show up on phone bills.
The service is funded by the Children and Young People’s Community Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund and will be part of ongoing activity to support the implementation of the newly published Scottish Suicide Prevention Strategy “Creating Hope Together”.
Nicky Connor, director, said: “The text messaging service is a welcomed new addition to the wide variety of mental health resources available to support the young people of Fife.
“We want to ensure access to mental health support, in the right place, at the right time, and to help people live independent and healthy lives.”
Gail McLeod, policy officer, community mental health and wellbeing Fife education service, Fife Council, said: “It’s vitally important that young people can reach out for support whenever they need it. “
The Shout text messaging service will be widely promoted across Fife.
A recent survey with school pupils in Fife on health, happiness, feelings and self-confidence, young people indicated they continue to face many issues which can impact on their mood: from worries over their appearance, to feeling lonely, to problems at school or college, or relationship worries with friends and family.