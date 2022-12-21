The Brain Health and Dementia Resource Centre on Hill Street, Kirkcaldy will be open between 9:00am - 4:30pm Monday to Thursday and 9:00am to 3:30pm on Fridays (except public holidays).

The space will provide hot drinks, soup and snacks, a warm space and a warm welcome. There are even some woolly hats on offer, knitted by volunteers.

Carolyn Mitchell-Wemyss, Fife Locality Leader said: “We hope that we can support as many Fifers as possible with our newly developed Warm Space.

The dementia resource centre on Hill Street is one of the latest Warm Spaces in the Kingdom

“It is so important that we can give back to our wonderful local community and we would like to extend our invite to anyone who would benefit.

“Whether you have a personal experience of dementia or not, all are welcome at our Centre this winter for warmth, nourishment and a listening ear”.

The resource centre was recently refurbished and re-opened in October.

Recent months have seen an influx of warm spaces in Fife as the cost of living crisis continues. This week, Fife Council announced that £270’000 has so far been invested in the spaces, with around 120 now operational in the Kingdom.

Councillor David Ross, administration leader, said: “We have been working to make sure that we have at least one warm place in every locality.