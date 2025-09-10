Newport dentist withdraws NHS treatment

Newport’s only dental clinic has written to patients to say that it will no longer provide NHS treatment to adult patients except by NHS vocational dentists completing their training.

In a letter dated to the end of August, the dentist at the Dentalplus practice in Newport-on-Tay told patients that he had decided that he was ‘unable to continue to offer dental treatment within the frame of the National Health Service to the level I wish to provide’.

The letter went on to say that from November 26 he will no longer provide NHS dentistry for adult patients. Patients wishing to continue will have to transfer their registration to one of practice’s NHS vocational dentists or move to another practice.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said: “While I appreciate this is a personal decision for the dentist at this practice it is another worrying sign of the overall state of NHS dentistry.

"I am concerned that despite the Scottish Government reforming the payment system for dentists in 2023 the fundamental problems of access to NHS dentistry haven’t been solved.

“Too many people find it impossible to register with an NHS practice. I hear from people who have been left with no option but to pay for private treatment or who travel long distances for check-ups.

"I will continue to raise these issues with ministers and press them to bring forward a comprehensive plan which reverses the erosion of NHS dentistry.”