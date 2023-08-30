The clinic in Kirkcaldy for the winter flu and coronavirus vaccinations has moved from the High Street to Templehall Church in the town's Beauly Place. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

NHS Fife is rolling out the vaccination programme in stages and if you’re eligible the NHS will contact you by post, email or text. People are being asked not to try and make an appointment until they have been invited by NHS Scotland.

Those with appointments in Kirkcaldy are advised of a new venue for the vaccination clinic.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “We are reminding those with appointments in Kirkcaldy that our vaccination clinic has recently moved from Kirkcaldy High Street to Templehall Church, Beauly Place, KY2 6ED. Flu and coronavirus vaccines will be offered to those eligible between September and December. It’s strongly recommended you get vaccinated if you’re eligible this winter – don’t let your protection fade.”

