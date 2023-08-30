NHS Fife: Change of location for winter vaccine clinic in Kirkcaldy
NHS Fife is rolling out the vaccination programme in stages and if you’re eligible the NHS will contact you by post, email or text. People are being asked not to try and make an appointment until they have been invited by NHS Scotland.
Those with appointments in Kirkcaldy are advised of a new venue for the vaccination clinic.
A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “We are reminding those with appointments in Kirkcaldy that our vaccination clinic has recently moved from Kirkcaldy High Street to Templehall Church, Beauly Place, KY2 6ED. Flu and coronavirus vaccines will be offered to those eligible between September and December. It’s strongly recommended you get vaccinated if you’re eligible this winter – don’t let your protection fade.”
To find out if you’re eligible for any vaccines this winter visit www.nhsinform.scot/wintervaccines