NHS Fife: Health board's acting chairman steps back after 10 months at the helm

Tuesday’s full NHS Fife Board meeting was the last with Alistair Morris at the head of the table.

Mr Morris will be stepping back into a non-executive role to make way for Patricia Kilpatrick, who was appointed by the Scottish Government as the board’s permanent chair in November.

He closed his last meeting as chairman with words of encouragement for his fellow board members and an emotional goodbye.

“I’d like to say it’s been the greatest privilege in my 65-years to be acting chair of NHS Fife,” he began. “This opportunity to do something to help the people of Fife has surpassed anything I’ve done in my life so far.”

He continued: ”No day is the same. From patients who go missing, to people trying to set fire to toilets – you name it. It’s been a broad experience.”

He thanked both the executive and non-executive board members for their help and support during his time as acting chair.

“I’m handing over to [Ms Kilpatrick] at a time of incredible challenge, but I have fantastic confidence in the board and in the people who work for NHS Fife to continue to make a positive impact on the citizens of Fife,” he said.

Ms Kilpatrick will succeed Alistair Morris who was appointed Acting Chair of NHS Fife’s board in April 2023. He was temporarily appointed to the role after Tricia Marwick stepped down as chair having served the board for six years.

Ms Kilpatrick will be stepping into her permanent role on Thursday, February 1.