NHS Fife honoured in national awards for encouraging staff to cycle to work

A leading Fife employer has been recognised for its efforts to support staff to cycle to and from work.

NHS Fife has won the Cycling Friendly Employer Award - a nationally recognised programme run by Cycling Scotland. which encourages organisations to make cycling to work and at work easier for their staff.

It got its Cycling Scotland’s accreditation in recognition of its commitment to supporting staff cycling and creating a cycle-friendly environment at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. This included safe bike storage, a new cycle-to-work programme, which enabled staff to purchase bikes at a reduced price, and the development of a staff forum to discuss active and sustainable travel.

Kathryn Hastie, sustainability officer: “Cycling offers a variety of benefits and this accreditation from Cycling Scotland underlines NHS Fife’s commitment to staff health and wellbeing. We also recognise our responsibilities in terms of environmental sustainability and by encouraging cycling, we help reduce traffic and congestion in and around our hospital sites, improving the environment and minimising our carbon footprint.”

Kathryn Hastie ( NHS Fife) Chris Walker (Cycling Scotland) and Ralph Jessop (Greener Kirkcaldy) (Pic: Submitted)

The success came thanks to its partnership with Greener Kirkcaldy which, in addition to offering free regular bike maintenance and safety checks by experienced mechanics, also gives cycle training at beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels for healthcare staff. It also sourced a small fleet of e-bikes, which it will continue to maintain and repair.

Ralph Jessop, development worker (cycling outreach) at Greener Kirkcaldy, added: “Shifting from cars to bikes has clear environmental benefits and can also make people feel healthier and happier. Hopefully the improvements we have created together will encourage more NHS Fife staff to cycle to and from work.”