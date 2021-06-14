NHS Fife launches search for non executive directors to join board

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy

They play a central role in guiding the strategies which address the health priorities and care needs of communities across the Kingdom.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate experience the clinical world, or finance or the challenges facing health and/or social care delivery within urban communities.

The posts can run for up to four years with scope to extend this by a further four .

The role takes up around eight hours per week.

Tricia Marwick, who chairs the NHS board, said: “We want to hear from anyone who has experience of the challenges facing health and social care delivery within Fife’s communities.

“If you believe you have the skills and you have the necessary drive, enthusiasm and commitment, then we would very much welcome your application.”

The closing date is Wednesday June 23 at midday.

More details at https://www.nhsfife.org/work-with-us/recruitment-spotlight/2021/members-nhs-fife-board/

