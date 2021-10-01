NHS Fife missing cancer treatment time targets, show figures

Figures for the last quarter show that only 80.3% of eligible patients began treatment within 62 days of receiving an urgent referral with suspicion of cancer, well below the target of 95%.

Of the mainland health boards, only NHS Highland had a lower rate.

Mark Ruskell, Scottish Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “Being referred for cancer treatment is a stressful and worrying time in anyone’s life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That’s why it’s so important that treatment begins as soon as possible, and it’s cause for concern that targets aren’t being met in Fife.

“As we begin to recover from the pandemic, it’s vital that resources are put in place to support NHS Fife in ensuring treatment time targets are met and that cancer patients have the peace of mind they need.”

NHS Fife’s Director of Acute Services, Claire Dobson, acknowledged that the situation had been “challenging”.

She said: “We know the importance of early intervention in improving outcomes for patients with cancer and we want to minimise the time it takes to detect and diagnose cancers in order that treatment can be initiated as soon as possible.

“The 62-day performance target has proven particularly challenging over recent months due to issues affecting a small number of few specialities; however, the vast majority of patients continue to begin treatment within 62 days of initial referral, with patients requiring urgent treatment for the most aggressive forms of cancer most often commencing within a matter of days. Importantly, we continued to meet the 31-day performance target, with 99% of patients commencing treatment within 31 days of the decision the treat.