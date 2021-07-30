NHS Fife names new Director of Acute Services

Claire Dobson

She initially took up the role of Interim Director of Acute Services in September last year, having previously held the position of Divisional General Manager in Fife's Health and Social Care Partnership for six years.

She started her NHS career in 1995 in Fife, having graduated as a Physiotherapist from Glasgow Caledonian University, and has worked across acute, primary care and social care in clinical, managerial, and strategic roles. Ms Dobson has completed a Masters with Distinction in Integrated Service Improvement.

The Director of Acute Services provides strategic and operational leadership of over planned care, emergency care, women and children’s care, and clinical support services.

NHS Fife Chief Executive, Carol Potter, said: “I am delighted to be able to formally announce Claire’s appointment and I have worked with her at NHS Fife for a number of years now. Claire brings extensive operational knowledge and experience as both a clinician and manager within health and care across Fife, as well as leading strategic change.

“During the last 18 months, Claire has provided strong leadership across both the health and social care partnership in her role as General Manager for the West Division and more recently as the Interim Director of Acute Services. This unique experience of whole system working will be a huge asset to the organisation, particularly as we continue to remobilise and redesign services and recover from the COVID- 19 pandemic. Her appointment will also ensure further stability and resilience as, together, colleagues across NHS Fife address the challenges ahead.”

Ms Dobson, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be appointed as Director of Acute Services. I look forward to working closely with colleagues across all our acute services and in collaboration with our partners in the public and third sectors, including Fife Health and Social Care, to address a range of contributing factors which impact on the health of individuals and their requirement to access hospital based services across Fife.

"By working together, we will continue to see further improvements in health and care provision and ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our local