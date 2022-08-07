NHS Fife: Staff efforts praised as Professor Jason Leitch visits Kingdom's hospitals

Professor Jason Leitch, national clinical director, thanked staff as he visited the Kingdom's Queen Margaret and Victoria hospitals on Friday.

Accompanied by Carol Potter, NHS Fife's chief executive, he began his visit at Dunfermline’s Queen Margaret Hospital where he attended the whole system huddle, which brings together representatives from Fife’s community hospitals, acute services, primary care, urgent care and social care.

He also visited ward five, which cares for older adults, as well as the dermatology and endoscopy units.

Professor Jason Leitch met with staff at Victoria and Queen Margaret Hospitals.

Professor Leitch later visited the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, meeting with catering staff, doctors-in-training, staff in health records and those operating the hospital switchboard.

He also visited the busy admissions units as well as the high dependency units and critical care areas which were at the centre of local response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Professor Leitch said: “I was really delighted to be able to visit the Queen Margaret and Victoria Hospitals and speak to the incredible staff working here in Fife about their experiences over recent months and years, and indeed the challenges they continue to face.

Professor Jason Leitch took time to tour the hospitals and speak with staff.

“To those staff working who we weren’t able to hear from, I want to extend my thanks and pass on my heartfelt gratitude for the excellent work you do.”

Ms Potter added: “We were really pleased to welcome Professor Leitch to our hospitals.

“There are significant and well-documented pressures on hospitals at present, with the demand for very many healthcare services unlike anything we have ever seen.

"What is often lost is that, even in spite of these pressures, there is a huge amount of excellent care being delivered by our staff across Fife, and we welcomed the opportunity to be able demonstrate that.

Professor Leitch was accompanied on his tour by NHS Fife's chief executive Carol Potter (left).

“The clinical staff in our hospitals and those caring for patients in Fife’s towns and villages, continue to show incredible care, compassion and dedication, and do so seven days a week, 365 days a year.

"I was delighted that Professor Leitch was able to hear from so many of our frontline staff, and just as importantly, was able to speak with many of those working within behind the scenes in our supporting services, who play an equally vital role in helping us to provide patients with the highest possible standard of care.”

Professor Jason Leitch, visited the Queen Margaret and Victoria Hospitals to thank staff for their ongoing efforts to deliver excellent patient care