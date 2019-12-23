NHS Fife staff launch annual Christmas video

NHS Fife staff were on hand to save Christmas as part of a festive video released by the health board this week.

And the offering, posted on Sunday evening, was watched 20,000 times in the first 24 hours after it went online.

Although the short film is full of humour, it has a serious message within it.

This year’s video follows Santa after an unfortunate mishap during his Christmas Eve reindeer pep talk, sees him suffers a minor fracture to his hand.

It follows him as he visits the Minor Injuries Service at Adamson Hospital in Cupar, while in parallel we see an alternative version of events as he instead visits the Accident and Emergency department at the Victoria Hospital.

While Santa is assessed, treated and discharged within two hours at minor injuries, he has a different experience at A&E, where he has to fight off requests for selfies while he is waiting to be seen.

Thankfully Santa manages to return to the North Pole following treatment with a splint on his hand and is able to fulfill his duties on his biggest night of the year.

The video, which was recorded entirely in-house, ends with around 250 health care staff from across Fife sharing their rendition of ‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’ to wish everyone seasons greetings.

NHS Fife chairman, Tricia Marwick, who lent her dulcet tones to the song, said: “Our staff are extremely dedicated and work really hard to make our services as good as they can be for patients across Fife.

“We like to make the video each year to try and recognise this and that’s why we try to feature staff from across the length and breadth of Fife.

“It’s really great to see how well the video has been received, both by staff and by the public.

“Our staff are a credit to the organisation. I want to thank them for the continued hard work, and wish them a very merry Christmas.”

This year’s video is the third successful one made by the health board.