The Scottish Government’s eight per cent offer has been described as “credible” and “serious” by UNISON officials – but it is up to the union’s members to accept.

In her role as chair of UNISON Scotland’s health committee, Wilma Brown said: “NHS workers were rightly angry that it took the government so long to settle last year’s pay claim. That’s why securing the commitment not to delay talks for the coming pay year was so important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good to see that the government has listened and come forward with an offer for next year, a good few weeks ahead of April 1. The union will begin its consultation with NHS members as soon as possible.”

Wilma Brown, health committee chairperson and employee director at NHS Fife.

The deadline was put in place after delays meant union members were unable to vote on last year’s offer until November.

Matt McLaughlin, UNISON Scotland head of health, added: “NHS staff in Scotland are already the best paid in the UK. If the offer is accepted, it will provide a one-off payment of £387 plus at least 6.5 per cent built into the pay scales for the majority of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This means that over two years UNISON will have secured a pay rise of over 14 per cent for most registered nurses and almost 20 per cent for the lowest paid in the NHS.”