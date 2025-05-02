Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NHS Fife is looking to fill two vacancies on its board.

Non-executive members play a key role in ensuring the health authority delivers its services - and appointment to the board ensures that the voices of local communities are heard at the highest level.

Two new board members are being sought, with one required to have expertise in finance, audit and risk, and another to serve as a whistleblowing champion. Applications are welcomed from individuals with a broad range of experience and backgrounds, including those who may not have previously considered a public appointment.

Pat Kilpatrick, chair of NHS Fife Board, said: “We’re looking for people who are passionate about making a difference and who are committed to improving health and wellbeing across Fife. You don’t need to have a background in healthcare – what matters most is your ability to listen, challenge, and contribute constructively.

“Being part of the NHS Fife Board is a hugely rewarding experience.”

Applications are open until Monday, May 12. Ddetails, including how to apply, can be found at nhsfife.org