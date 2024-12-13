Norovirus: how to cope of you are struck down with winter vomiting bug

Fifers have been given advice how to cope if they are laid low with the winter vomiting bug doing the rounds.

It comes after NHS24 reported an increase in calls to the 111 service from people suffering from symptoms.

Norovirus is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. It can be very unpleasant, but usually goes away in about 2 days.

Symptoms include feeling sick and being sick, and diarrhoea, and can also lead to a high temperature, headache, and aching arms and legs

The bad news is norovirus spreads easily and quickly and it’s not always possible to avoid getting it.

If you are unlucky, you should stay off work or school until at least 48 hours after the norovirus symptoms have stopped, avoid visiting anyone in hospital, wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water particularly after using the toilet and before preparing or handling food - be aware alcohol-based hand gels don’t kill the virus

To avoid spreading norovirus people should maintain basic hygiene and cleaning such as disinfecting surfaces or objects that could be contaminated, using a bleach-based household cleaner. Clothes and bedding should be washed separately on a hot wash (60°C) to ensure the virus is killed and people shouldn’t share towels and flannels. Toilets and surrounding areas should be cleaned with a bleach-based household cleaner.

Dr Ron Cook, NHS 24’s medical director, said: “If you experience sudden diarrhoea and/or vomiting, the best thing to do is to stay at home until you’re feeling better.

“There’s no treatment for norovirus, so you have to let it run its course, but you do have to make sure you drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. Avoid giving fizzy drinks or fruit juice to children as it can make their diarrhoea worse. Babies should continue to feed as usual, either with breast milk or other milk feeds.

“You don’t usually need to get medical advice unless there’s a risk of a more serious problem. You can alleviate fever, or aches and pains with paracetamol and try to get plenty of rest. If you, or someone you’re taking care of, has signs of dehydration like a dry mouth or dark urine you can use special rehydration drinks which you can get from your local pharmacy. Once you feel like eating, try plain foods, such as soup, rice, pasta and bread.”