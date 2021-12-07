Omicron in Scotland: Fifers urged to step up efforts to help stop COVID spread

The appeal comes as people prepare for a busy Christmas period.

NHS Fife is backing the Scottish Government’s ‘Living Safely for Us All’ campaign which reinforces the key guidance on how to stay safe, and how people can protect themselves, their loved ones and those around them, particularly those at highest risk in their community.

This includes taking regular lateral flow tests, particularly before mixing with people from other households, and staying at home if the test is positive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture Michael Gillen

People who have symptoms should arrange for a PCR test, stay at home and wait for the results.

They are also being encouraged to meet others outdoors, let fresh air in if mixing with other households indoors, and work from home if possible.

Other key protections include booking an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine if you are eligible and not yet vaccinated, cleaning hands regularly, wearing a face covering where required, and self-isolating immediately if you have COVID-19 symptoms, and booking a PCR test.

D Joy Tomlinson, NHS Fife’s Director of Public Health, said: “It’s really important to follow the key COVID-19 protections already in place to help keep you and others safe and prevent the spread of this new variant.

“If you are eligible and not yet vaccinated, booking an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself from the virus.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.