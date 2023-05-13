News you can trust since 1871
Online mental health resources for Fife school pupils as exam pressures loom

Fife Health & Social Care Partnership is highlighting a range of online mental health services for Fife’s young people as exam time looms.

By Callum McCormack
Published 13th May 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 12:12 BST

The team has outlined a number of sources of support on offer across the Kingdom, including Our Minds Matter, which has a range of mental health and wellbeing information for young people in Fife.

It also highlighted Shout, a free, confidential and 24/7 text support service for young people and who are struggling to cope, and the national site Parentzone Scotland. This resource contains advice to help young people prepare for exams.

Rona Laskowski, head of complex and clinical care services at Fife Health and Social Care Partnership explained: “Exam time is here, and we know that it can be overwhelming for some young people and can trigger feelings of stress or anxiety. Younger pupils who are finishing their time at primary school and preparing for the transition to secondary school may also be worried about a range of issues, including making new friendships and potential isolation.

Fife Health & Social Care Partnership have highlighted a number of services available to young people in the KingdomFife Health & Social Care Partnership have highlighted a number of services available to young people in the Kingdom
“And those preparing to leave secondary school can feel they need extra help and support as they prepare to move onto new pastures including further education or perhaps into employment.

“Everyone needs help from time to time. We have a range of services which can help to develop your self-confidence and build your resilience which will promote positive mental health and wellbeing and help to reduce distress. We would urge anyone who feels they may benefit from support to reach out.”

