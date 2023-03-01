Opening hours increased at Five sports centres across Fife

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has announced the changes as part of its post-Covid recovery plan.

It is increasing opening hours at East Sands Leisure Centre by 15 hours, Cupar Sports Centre by 13 hours and Dalgety Bay Sports and Leisure Centre by 15 hours.

Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre will also see the reintroduction of public swimming between 12 noon and 3:00pm. Fife Council will make a funding package available to support the launch of the new timetables.

East Sands Leisure Centre

Changes are also planned for the Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland with enhanced opening hours for 10 weeks during the school holidays, Monday to Friday 9:00am to 11:00am.

This will allow the trust to deliver its usual holiday programmes aimed at local youngsters. The move, funded by the trust, will run as a pilot this summer with a view that a long-term model can be achieved if there is sufficient customer demand.

The changes come following the significant operational and financial impact of the pandemic which saw sports and leisure centres forced to close and restrict access. However, the trust has seen an 84 per cent overall recovery between April 1 and December 31, 2022.

Emma Walker, chief executive, said: “Thanks to the efforts of staff and loyalty of customers, the trust is now in a position that it can widen access for local communities.

"I hope that these changes to five of our sites will see more positive results across the organisation and drive our recovery further.