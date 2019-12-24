Pharmacy opening hours in Fife over Christmas and New Year

Most pharmacies in Fife will be closed for a couple of days over the Christmas and New Year period.

However, a few will be opening for a short time on certain days to provide emergency cover.

The opening hours on each day are:

December 25

Boots the Chemist, 116-120 High Street, Kirkcaldy 2pm-4pm

Boots the Chemist, 14 Lyon Square, Glenrothes 2pm-4pm

Morrisons Pharmacy, 45 Largo Road, St Andrews 11am-1pm

Well Dunfermline, 7 Douglas Street, Dunfermline 12pm-2pm

December 26

Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy 9am-6pm

Boots the Chemist, Unit 11, Fife Retail Park, Chapel Level, Kirkcaldy 7am-6pm

Boots The Chemist Ltd, 116-120 High Street, Kirkcaldy 8.30am-5.30pm

Boots the Chemist, 14 Lyon Square, Glenrothes 10am-5.30pm

Boots the Chemist, 2-6 St Catherine Street, Cupar 10am-2pm

Boots the Chemist, 47 High Street, Leven 11am-3pm

Pittenweem Pharmacy, 7 Market Place, Pittenweem 12pm-1pm

Boots the Chemist, 113-119 Market Street, St Andrews 9am-5.30pm

Morrisons Pharmacy, 45 Largo Road, St Andrews 10am-4pm

Morrisons Pharmacy, Units 1-2, Raith Centre, Cowdenbeath 10am-4pm

Rowlands Pharmacy, 12 Bay Centre, Regents Way, Dalgety Bay 10.30am-noon

Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline 9am-6pm

Boots the Chemist, Unit 2, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline 8am-5pm

January 1

Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy 12noon-6pm

Boots the Chemist, 14 Lyon Square, Glenrothes 10am-5.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Unit 6, Minto Place, Glenrothes 2pm-4pm

Morrisons Pharmacy, 45 Largo Road, St Andrews 10am-4pm

Morrisons Pharmacy, Units 1-2, Raith Centre, Cowdenbeath 10am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline 12pm-6pm

January 2

Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy 9am-9pm

Boots the Chemist, Unit 11, Fife Retail Park, Chapel Level, Kirkcaldy 9am-6pm

Boots The Chemist Ltd, 116-120 High Street, Kirkcaldy 8.30am-5.30pm

Boots the Chemist, 14 Lyon Square, Glenrothes 10am-5.30pm

Boots the Chemist, 2-6 St Catherine Street, Cupar 10am-2pm

Boots the Chemist, 47 High Street, Leven 11am-3pm

Boots the Chemist, 113-119 Market Street, St Andrews 8.30am-5.30pm

Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline 9am-9pm

Boots the Chemist, Unit 2, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline 8am-5pm

Lindsay & Gilmour Chemist, 51 High Street, Inverkeithing 10.30am-noon