Pharmacy opening hours in Fife over Christmas and New Year

Most pharmacies in Fife will be closed for a couple of days over the Christmas and New Year period.
However, a few will be opening for a short time on certain days to provide emergency cover.
The opening hours on each day are:
December 25
Boots the Chemist, 116-120 High Street, Kirkcaldy 2pm-4pm
Boots the Chemist, 14 Lyon Square, Glenrothes 2pm-4pm
Morrisons Pharmacy, 45 Largo Road, St Andrews 11am-1pm
Well Dunfermline, 7 Douglas Street, Dunfermline 12pm-2pm
December 26
Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy 9am-6pm
Boots the Chemist, Unit 11, Fife Retail Park, Chapel Level, Kirkcaldy 7am-6pm
Boots The Chemist Ltd, 116-120 High Street, Kirkcaldy 8.30am-5.30pm
Boots the Chemist, 14 Lyon Square, Glenrothes 10am-5.30pm
Boots the Chemist, 2-6 St Catherine Street, Cupar 10am-2pm
Boots the Chemist, 47 High Street, Leven 11am-3pm
Pittenweem Pharmacy, 7 Market Place, Pittenweem 12pm-1pm
Boots the Chemist, 113-119 Market Street, St Andrews 9am-5.30pm
Morrisons Pharmacy, 45 Largo Road, St Andrews 10am-4pm
Morrisons Pharmacy, Units 1-2, Raith Centre, Cowdenbeath 10am-4pm
Rowlands Pharmacy, 12 Bay Centre, Regents Way, Dalgety Bay 10.30am-noon
Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline 9am-6pm
Boots the Chemist, Unit 2, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline 8am-5pm
January 1
Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy 12noon-6pm
Boots the Chemist, 14 Lyon Square, Glenrothes 10am-5.30pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Unit 6, Minto Place, Glenrothes 2pm-4pm
Morrisons Pharmacy, 45 Largo Road, St Andrews 10am-4pm
Morrisons Pharmacy, Units 1-2, Raith Centre, Cowdenbeath 10am-4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline 12pm-6pm
January 2
Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy 9am-9pm
Boots the Chemist, Unit 11, Fife Retail Park, Chapel Level, Kirkcaldy 9am-6pm
Boots The Chemist Ltd, 116-120 High Street, Kirkcaldy 8.30am-5.30pm
Boots the Chemist, 14 Lyon Square, Glenrothes 10am-5.30pm
Boots the Chemist, 2-6 St Catherine Street, Cupar 10am-2pm
Boots the Chemist, 47 High Street, Leven 11am-3pm
Boots the Chemist, 113-119 Market Street, St Andrews 8.30am-5.30pm
Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline 9am-9pm
Boots the Chemist, Unit 2, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline 8am-5pm
Lindsay & Gilmour Chemist, 51 High Street, Inverkeithing 10.30am-noon