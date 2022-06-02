Platinum Jubilee: The Fife pharmacies open on Friday, June 3

An extra public holiday has been given on Friday, June 3 for the occasion and as a result many pharmacies across the Kingdom will be closed that day.
There will however be some open to customers.
Here is a list of those pharmacies open on Friday, June 3 along with their operating times that day, which may be different to usual:
East Neuk Pharmacy, Anstruther – 9am to 1pm
Dears Pharmacy, Ballingry – 9am to 1pm
Boots, Cowdenbeath – 10am to 2pm
Morrisons, Cowdenbeath – 10am to 5pm
Crail Pharmacy, Crail – 9am to 1pm
Asda, Dunfermline – 10am to 4pm
Boots, Kingsgate, Dunfermline – 9am to 6pm
Willow Pharmacy, Dunfermline – 8.30am to 5.45pm
Dears Pharmacy, Dunfermline – 9am to 1pm
Boots, Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes – 10am to 4pm
Dears Pharmacy, Glenrothes – 9am to 1pm
Superdrug, Glenrothes – 9am to 5.30pm
Dears Pharmacy, Kelty – 9am to 1pm
Asda, Kirkcaldy – 10am to 4pm
Boots, High Street, Kirkcaldy – 8.30am to 5.30pm
Boots, Retail Park, Kirkcaldy – 9am to 6pm
Boots, High Street, Leven – 10am to 4pm
Leven Pharmacy – 9am to 3pm
Omnicare Leven – 9am to 5.30pm
Dears Pharmacy, Lochgelly – 9am to 1pm
Dears Pharmacy, Lochore – 9am to 1pm
Omnicare Methil – 9am to 5.30pm
Pittenweem Pharmacy, Pittenweem – 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm
Boots, St Andrews – 9am to 5.30pm
Morrisons, St Andrews – 10am to 5pm