Platinum Jubilee: The Fife pharmacies open on Friday, June 3

This week sees a four day holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Fiona Dobie
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 12:30 pm

An extra public holiday has been given on Friday, June 3 for the occasion and as a result many pharmacies across the Kingdom will be closed that day.

There will however be some open to customers.

Read More

Read More
Platinum Jubilee: Details of Fife Council services including bin collections

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Only certain pharmacists are open on the Platinum Jubilee public holiday.

Here is a list of those pharmacies open on Friday, June 3 along with their operating times that day, which may be different to usual:

East Neuk Pharmacy, Anstruther – 9am to 1pm

Dears Pharmacy, Ballingry – 9am to 1pm

Boots, Cowdenbeath – 10am to 2pm

Morrisons, Cowdenbeath – 10am to 5pm

Crail Pharmacy, Crail – 9am to 1pm

Asda, Dunfermline – 10am to 4pm

Boots, Kingsgate, Dunfermline – 9am to 6pm

Willow Pharmacy, Dunfermline – 8.30am to 5.45pm

Dears Pharmacy, Dunfermline – 9am to 1pm

Boots, Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes – 10am to 4pm

Dears Pharmacy, Glenrothes – 9am to 1pm

Superdrug, Glenrothes – 9am to 5.30pm

Dears Pharmacy, Kelty – 9am to 1pm

Asda, Kirkcaldy – 10am to 4pm

Boots, High Street, Kirkcaldy – 8.30am to 5.30pm

Boots, Retail Park, Kirkcaldy – 9am to 6pm

Boots, High Street, Leven – 10am to 4pm

Leven Pharmacy – 9am to 3pm

Omnicare Leven – 9am to 5.30pm

Dears Pharmacy, Lochgelly – 9am to 1pm

Dears Pharmacy, Lochore – 9am to 1pm

Omnicare Methil – 9am to 5.30pm

Pittenweem Pharmacy, Pittenweem – 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm

Boots, St Andrews – 9am to 5.30pm

Morrisons, St Andrews – 10am to 5pm

BootsQueenFifeDunfermlineMorrisons