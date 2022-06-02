Platinum Jubilee: The Fife pharmacies open on Friday, June 3

An extra public holiday has been given on Friday, June 3 for the occasion and as a result many pharmacies across the Kingdom will be closed that day.

There will however be some open to customers.

Only certain pharmacists are open on the Platinum Jubilee public holiday.

Here is a list of those pharmacies open on Friday, June 3 along with their operating times that day, which may be different to usual:

East Neuk Pharmacy, Anstruther – 9am to 1pm

Dears Pharmacy, Ballingry – 9am to 1pm

Boots, Cowdenbeath – 10am to 2pm

Morrisons, Cowdenbeath – 10am to 5pm

Crail Pharmacy, Crail – 9am to 1pm

Asda, Dunfermline – 10am to 4pm

Boots, Kingsgate, Dunfermline – 9am to 6pm

Willow Pharmacy, Dunfermline – 8.30am to 5.45pm

Dears Pharmacy, Dunfermline – 9am to 1pm

Boots, Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes – 10am to 4pm

Dears Pharmacy, Glenrothes – 9am to 1pm

Superdrug, Glenrothes – 9am to 5.30pm

Dears Pharmacy, Kelty – 9am to 1pm

Asda, Kirkcaldy – 10am to 4pm

Boots, High Street, Kirkcaldy – 8.30am to 5.30pm

Boots, Retail Park, Kirkcaldy – 9am to 6pm

Boots, High Street, Leven – 10am to 4pm

Leven Pharmacy – 9am to 3pm

Omnicare Leven – 9am to 5.30pm

Dears Pharmacy, Lochgelly – 9am to 1pm

Dears Pharmacy, Lochore – 9am to 1pm

Omnicare Methil – 9am to 5.30pm

Pittenweem Pharmacy, Pittenweem – 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm

Boots, St Andrews – 9am to 5.30pm