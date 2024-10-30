Plea to Fifers under the weather or full of the cold planning to visit hospital patients

Fifers who are under the weather have bene urged not to visit loved ones in hospital (Pic: TSPL)

Fifers who are full of the cold or under the weather have been urged to stay away from hospital wards at visiting time.

The appeal comes as temperatures cool, and with coughs, colds and stomach bugs again beginning to circulate. NHS Fife has urged anyone who feels unwell to postpone visiting loved ones to help prevent viruses being passed to vulnerable patients, and the healthcare staff caring for them.

Janette Keenan, director of nursing, explained why it is vital visitors only attend if they are well enough to do so:

She said: “Each winter we see an increase in the numbers of people falling ill with colds, flu, as well as stomach bugs like norovirus. This is in addition to COVID, which doesn’t appear to follow the seasonal patterns we see with other viruses.

“While for most people things like coughs, colds and stomach bugs can make us feel unwell for a few days, for those in hospital and who already vulnerable, these can be much more serious. It’s important, therefore, that we do all we can to prevent such illnesses from being brought into our hospitals.”

Anyone intending to visit friends and loved ones in hospitals should avoid doing so if they are experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms, such as a sore throat, a cough or a runny nose. Similarly, anyone who has experienced vomiting or diarrhoea should wait 48 hours after the symptoms subside before visiting anyone in hospital. Visitors should also continue to follow the infection prevention guidance which still exists, including washing hands or using anti-bacterial gel on arrival and when leaving any ward area.

Janette added: “In recent weeks we have begun to see an increase in the number of wards having to impose restrictions due to clusters of different viruses. It is hugely important that visitors help us prevent these illnesses being brought into our hospitals. By taking reasonable steps, like postponing your visit if you are or have recently been unwell, this helps prevent us having to close wards, it protects patients and it protects the hard-working NHS staff who are caring for them.”