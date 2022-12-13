Fife-wide FASS - Fife Alcohol Support Service - welcomed the financial support from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The charity will use the grant to refurbish new headquarters, making the most uplifting environment for staff and clients possible.

The new funding will help support individuals, families and communities struggling with alcohol or other substance misuse. It will also be a base for supporting people out of underlying issues such as loneliness, trauma, poor mental health and financial exclusion.

Fife Alcohol Support Service

FASS is now supporting more than 1500 individuals per year, through individual, community, group and family work. Its new office will officially open early in the new year, with space for staff teams, client counselling, group work and training.

With work still underway, John Hamilton, who chairs FASS, said: “Thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund, FASS will be better able to help people who need support to regain control of their lives. Numbers coming to us have soared since the pandemic and with people now being under severe financial pressure.

We’re not an organisation that often asks for public donations but in this instance we want to do the best we possibly can by our clients, staff and volunteers. We’ve been serving Fife for over 45 years. If you can help us make our new premises bright and inspiring, your support would be really appreciated.