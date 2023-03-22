The project will build a respite woodland hut for those with life-limiting medical conditions or difficult caring roles.

This will provide a short break away in nature for up to a hundred people per year to improve wellbeing, re-charge and relax within the woodlands of the Falkland Estate.

A crowd funding effort and grants and donations from local organisations has already raised tens of thousands of pounds towards the hut’s construction and running costs.

Willie Rennie has supported the Hut of Wellbeing

This is in addition to a donation of £5,000 made by Tony Carter, a Reforesting Scotland member who started the project after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He realised he would not be able to achieve his dream of building a hut in a wood in Fife but wanted to help others benefit from the experience of being able to enjoy nature in the raw.

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, said: “I am delighted that the Hut of Wellbeing project has received this boost of funding.

"North East Fife is a perfect place to connect with nature, with all the benefits that can bring for our wellbeing.

"Expanding opportunities for people suffering from life-limiting illness to benefit from that is a wonderful aim.

“I am also glad that the project recognises the role of carers. Caring can be an immense burden and so I hope that this specially-designed cabin will offer respite to carers as well as those people they care for.”

Willie Rennie, North East Fife MSP, who has previously visited the project site, added: “This is great news. When I visited Falkland Estate I saw the current woodland huts and was struck by how peaceful a place it is. I am sure that this project will be a great addition to Falkland Estate. I look forward to following Reforesting Scotland’s continued progress.”