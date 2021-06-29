It provides a new clinical pathway to support the earlier diagnosis of patients with non-specific symptoms of possible cancer.

NHS Fife is one of three boards in Scotland piloting the development of early cancer diagnostic centres, which will see patients receiving a diagnosis – cancer or not – within 21 days of referral.

During Monday’s visit, Mr Yousaf met with lead cancer nurse, Murdina MacDonald; lead cancer clinician, Neil Cruickshank, and radiology charge nurse, Sheena Clampett; along with the Tricia Marwick who chairs the board; chief executive, Carol Potter; and medical director, Dr Christopher McKenna.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Yousaf MSP met with lead cancer nurse, Murdina MacDonald; lead cancer clinician, Neil Cruickshank, and radiology charge nurse, Sheena Clampett; along with the Board Chair, Tricia Marwick; Chief Executive, Carol Potter; and Medical Director, Dr Christopher McKenna.

Read more:

Mr Yousaf also announced the launch of a £10 million fund which is being provided to boards across Scotland to improve cancer waiting times.

The money will be directed to where it is most needed in each region, and could be used for enhancing staff skills, investing in diagnostic tests and supporting evening and weekend working so more patients can be seen.

Dr Christopher McKenna,NHS Fife medical director, said: “We want to minimise the time it takes to detect and diagnose cancers in order that treatment can be initiated as soon as possible.

"This investment, alongside the development of the new Early Cancer Diagnostic Centre in Fife, will help us improve clinical pathways for patients with possible cancers and should enable greater numbers of patients to be diagnosed at an earlier stage in the disease.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.