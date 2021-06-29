£10m fund to improve cancer waiting times unveiled in Minister's visit to Fife centre
Humza Yousaf MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, visited Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy to see some of the work carried out since the launch of NHS Fife’s Early Cancer Diagnostic Centre.
It provides a new clinical pathway to support the earlier diagnosis of patients with non-specific symptoms of possible cancer.
NHS Fife is one of three boards in Scotland piloting the development of early cancer diagnostic centres, which will see patients receiving a diagnosis – cancer or not – within 21 days of referral.
During Monday’s visit, Mr Yousaf met with lead cancer nurse, Murdina MacDonald; lead cancer clinician, Neil Cruickshank, and radiology charge nurse, Sheena Clampett; along with the Tricia Marwick who chairs the board; chief executive, Carol Potter; and medical director, Dr Christopher McKenna.
Mr Yousaf also announced the launch of a £10 million fund which is being provided to boards across Scotland to improve cancer waiting times.
The money will be directed to where it is most needed in each region, and could be used for enhancing staff skills, investing in diagnostic tests and supporting evening and weekend working so more patients can be seen.
Dr Christopher McKenna,NHS Fife medical director, said: “We want to minimise the time it takes to detect and diagnose cancers in order that treatment can be initiated as soon as possible.
"This investment, alongside the development of the new Early Cancer Diagnostic Centre in Fife, will help us improve clinical pathways for patients with possible cancers and should enable greater numbers of patients to be diagnosed at an earlier stage in the disease.”