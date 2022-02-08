£200,000 state of the art training centre opens at Fife hospital

The facility at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline will allow clinical staff to enhance their skills and practice real-time scenarios in a controlled environment.

The new centre was funded by Fife Health Charity at a cost of more than £200,000.

It includes a ward area with four beds in which to practice a range of scenarios that may occur in the real clinical environment.

Staff in the new simulation training centre

The latest cutting-edge technology is also being utilised, with highly realistic patient mannequins able to simulate real patients and allow participants to practice common techniques.

A key feature is the ability to record the training sessions in real-time.

Dr Martin Clark, consultant anaesthetist and clinical lead for the new centre, said: “When we sought funding for it, our intention was to create a centre which would rival any other training facility in the country – I think we have certainly achieved that.

“Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do and the new centre also allows healthcare staff to participate in the type of critical events that they will face in everyday practice, which is hugely beneficial in helping us to provide the very best and most effective care for patients.”

Rona Laing, a trustee of Fife Health Charity, said: ““The facility is a match for training centres anywhere in the country and was made possible by the kind and generous donations made to the Fife Health Charity.”

To find out more about the work of Fife Health Charity visit: www.nhsfife.org/fifehealthcharity/.

