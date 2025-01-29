£34m overspend in Fife’s health and social care ‘major cause for concern’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife’s health and social care financial blackhole has continued to grow, and there could be implications for both Fife Council and NHS Fife finances.

All efforts are being made to reduce the ever-increasing gap, but the two bodies have been warned they will need to pay up if things don’t improve.

Fife’s Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is currently anticipating a £34.8 million overspend, and Audrey Valente, chief finance officer, warned that it's likely to get worse before the end of the financial year.

The latest estimate is based on figures up to the end of November 2024. It is not a finalised number, and Ms Valente said “early indication suggests that there is a worsening position”.

Fife’s Health and Social Care Partnership is facing a growing financial black hole. (Pic: TSPL)

As the financial situation continues to deteriorate, she has officially warned both Fife Council and NHS Fife about the situation and requested whether any additional payments can be made. The latest HSCP report said. “All efforts will be made to reduce the overspend position, however it is likely that there will be a requirement to implement the risk share agreement which requires overspends to be funded by partners at the year-end.”

If the risk share agreement is implemented, NHS Fife would be on the hook for about 60% of the bill, and Fife Council would be responsible for the other 40%.

NHS Fife board papers this week agreed that the HSCP situation is a "major cause of concern" and has “deteriorated significantly” over the past year.

A report from Maxine Michie, NHS Fife’s deputy director of finance, said the HSCP situation will make it “very difficult” for NHS Fife to meet or improve its current financial situation – which is both overspent and challenging in its own right.

To make matters worse, the recovery plan, which was approved in October and intended to deliver up to £13 million worth of savings, is unlikely to provide much help.

“It has proved challenging to deliver, and we think it’s unlikely we’ll be able to deliver any significant savings due to system demands,” Ms Valente told the meeting. There are probably only very small recovery actions that are actually going to deliver savings for us, and I think we’re probably just looking at over £1 million from that.”

The HSCP is meeting once every four weeks with both NHS Fife and Fife Council to discuss the situation.

“They’re fully aware of the current position and they recognise we are looking at a risk share agreement by the end of the year, and those discussions are ongoing,” Ms Valente said. “They are also aware that we are doing everything we can to try and minimise that overspend. We are looking at everything and we are turning every stone to try and minimise wherever we can.”