Public Q&A session with NHS Fife senior executives at annual review

NHS Fife is set to hold its annual review - and the public can put their questions to its senior executives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Tuesday, October 28, and the board has set aside an hour for public questions relating to healthcare.

The agenda of each annual review is set by the Scottish Government based on national standards and agreed local performance targets, and it provides an opportunity to look back at achievements and challenges during the period of April 2024 - March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat Kilpatrick, chair of NHS Fife Board, said: "I am delighted that we are holding this year's annual review at Rothes Halls. It is a key component in how NHS Boards are held to account for the significant public investment made in them.”

NHS Board will face its annual review later this month (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Members of the public are invited to attend the public session from 11:00am to midday, with registration open from 10.30am. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to book their place on the NHS Fife website at: www.nhsfife.org/ar.

The public are also invited to submit questions relating to healthcare in Fife in advance via the NHS Fife website until Tuesday, October 21. Those unable to book a place or submit a question online can obtain paper forms by calling (01592) 647971, or by email at [email protected].

The public session of the review will also be recorded and available to view on the NHS Fife website along with responses to the questions submitted.