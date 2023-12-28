Quit smoking: Fifers urged to quit smoking as their New Year resolution

Smokers in Fife are being urged to set the goal of leaving tobacco behind in 2024.

Charity ASH Scotland is campaigning to improve the physical and mental health of people who smoke by encouraging them to use free expert stop smoking support provided by the NHS.

Quitting is one of the biggest proactive steps people who smoke can take to quickly improve health and mental wellbeing, reduce the risk of longer term illness and also save money. If a person who smokes decides to make a New Year’s resolution and starts to quit, not only will they find their health will improve by the end of January, in one month an average smoker could also save in the region of £250. Visit www.QuitYourWay.Scot

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of ASH Scotland, said: “Tobacco is highly addictive and, although it can take a number of attempts to quit, some people find giving up cigarettes or tobacco easier than they had thought. Don’t be discouraged if you’ve tried before, you’ll have learned something valuable about what did and didn’t work for you it is the best thing you can do for your health, finances and for those around you.