Recognition for clinical and support staff as NHS Fife hosts annual staff awards

Around 150 people attended the NHS Fife Staff Awards 2025, which were hosted at the Glen Pavilion in Dunfermline recently.

Individuals and teams were recognised across ten categories, with each of the finalists selected after being nominated by their fellow colleagues.

In the first nine categories, a panel of judges from across the organisation whittled down the nominees to three finalists and the eventual winner. The Inspiration Award was chosen following a vote of NHS Fife staff, and the winner of the Chair’s Award was selected by Board Chair, Patricia Kilpatrick.

This year’s winners were: Service Improvement & Innovation - Gemma Edwards (Advanced Clinical Nurse Specialist – Urology); Staff Health & Wellbeing - Spiritual Care Team; Clinical Team of the Year – Practice and Professional Development Resuscitation Team; Unsung Hero - Gillian Wilson (Systemic Anti-Cancer Therapy (SACT) Nurse Consultant); Rising Star - Kathryn Hastie (Sustainability Officer); Community Health Champion - School Nursing Team; Support and Professional Services Team of the Year - Radiology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Team; Leadership Award - Lindsay Paterson-Brown (Specialist Physiotherapist); Outstanding Contribution - Helen Skinner (Dementia Nurse Consultant); Inspiration Award - Jamie Hinley (Senior Charge Nurse, Ward 1 – Queen Margaret Hospital); Chair’s Award - Janet Thomas (Occupational Therapy / Physiotherapy Team Lead).

Carol Potter, NHS Fife Chief Executive, said: “Our Staff Awards are a powerful reminder of the compassion, innovation, and teamwork that define our health service. Every nominee and winner represents the very best of what we do — not just on one night, but every single day across Fife. These awards shine a light on the extraordinary efforts of our staff, who go above and beyond to deliver safe, person-centred care in often challenging circumstances.

“Whether working behind the scenes or on the front line, their dedication and professionalism make a real and lasting difference to the lives of patients, families, and communities. I’m incredibly proud of our workforce and deeply grateful for the commitment they show to improving health and wellbeing across the region.”

