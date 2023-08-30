News you can trust since 1871
Recognition for NHS Fife team at the Children's Health Scotland Awards

NHS Fife’s pupil support nursing team was recognised at the Children’s Health Scotland Awards at the weekend.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Aug 2023, 19:12 BST- 1 min read
NHS Fife's pupil support nursing team won the 'Health and Wellbeing' prize at the Children's Health Scotland Awards. (Pic: NHS Fife)

The team were awarded the Health and Wellbeing prize at the ceremony at Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel on Saturday.

They were recognised for their work with children and families in schools for children with complex additional support needs.

Joanne Bruce, nurse manager for the children and young person’s nursing service, said: “Lisa Fisher and her team were nominated to highlight the fabulous work that they do. The team know the children and young people so well and treat them as if they are one of their own. Parents and families are filled with confidence knowing that their son or daughter is left in good hands whilst they are at school and this is all thanks to the care and support provided by the pupil support nurses.

“They not only help the families but provide teaching and support to education staff which in turn leads to the children and young people having a happy and fulfilling experience when in school.”

