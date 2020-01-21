Record numbers of NHS staff in Fife get flu vaccine

NHS Fife has achieved its most successful ever staff flu immunisation campaign – smashing Scottish Government’s target.

So far this winter, 65.2 per cent of health care staff in Fife have been vaccinated against flu, and that number is expected to rise further.

The Scottish Government’s target was 60 per cent.

Whilst flu is really unpleasant for anyone catching the virus the symptoms usually will pass in a week or so. For those with underlying health conditions, however, the virus can potentially prove deadly – those with an underlying condition are 18 times more likely to die as a result of flu.

The virus also has a considerable impact on Fife’s hospitals each winter when demand for healthcare services are at their peak.

It also leads to higher levels of absence among staff – and that can mean temporary ward closures and restrictions on visiting.

Campaigns to ensure staff are vaccinated have seen a big upturn in numbers coming forward.

Where it was once common for only around 25-30 per to take part, the last three years have seen levels to rise consistently above 55 per cent, making NHS Fife one of the best performing boards in Scotland.

The Scottish Government target of 60 per cent was introduced for the first time in 2018, having previously been set at 50 per cent. This is the first year that this new target has been met in Fife.

Dona Milne, NHS Fife director of public health, said: “Health and social care staff are amongst those most likely to spread the flu virus and are very often caring for individuals who are at the greatest risk of its effects.

“I am delighted that so many of our staff have taken up the offer of the flu jab this year.” She added: “We are seeing flu circulating in our communities, but it is not too late to get vaccinated. People who have been invited to have the vaccine can still take up that offer and the staff vaccination campaign is still active and so it’s not too late for any members of health and social care staff who still wish to get vaccinated.”