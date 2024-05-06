Refurbishment of Kirkcaldy's Victoria Hospital ENT department is complete, improving experience and wellbeing for staff and patients
NHS Fife said completion of the major refurbishment means a modern and improved environment can now be provided for both patients and staff, enhancing the overall experience and promoting wellbeing.
During the refurbishment project, the ENT service was temporarily relocated to the tower block at the Kirkcaldy hospital, in what was previously an orthopaedic ward.
The improvement works included brand new windows, doors and flooring; a new lighting system and replacement of the drainage and sewage system.
A dedicated wellbeing room has been created to provide a comfortable and private setting for sensitive conversations between patients and healthcare professionals, and the refurbished department now connects to the theatres corridor streamlining patient flow throughout the hospital.
Neil McCormick, director of property and asset management, said: “It is fair to say that ENT needed a programme of work, which was expedited as a result of an inspection by Healthcare Improvement Scotland last summer.
"However, we are delighted this work has now been completed and the project demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing a modern, comfortable and supportive environment for both patients and staff.”
Craig Easton, ENT service manager, added: “In addition to the benefits for patients, the refurbishment also brings a positive impact for staff working in ENT. A new staff room provides a convenient space for breaks and relaxation allowing them to unwind and recharge away from the clinical setting.
"The work has also seen the completion of a new recreational area outside the department. This dedicated space, laid with composite decking, allows staff to relax and enjoy the outdoors during breaks, which will be particularly useful during summer. Feedback from both staff and patients has already been extremely positive and we hope to make even more improvements moving forward.”
