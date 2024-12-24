Renewed appeal in amnesty for return of unwanted walking aids to NHS Fife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you came across a walking stick or set of crutches when you were in the garage looking for your outdoor Christmas lights, health bosses want to hear from you.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Or perhaps you were helping a loved one do a pre-Christmas clear out and spotted a piece of equipment which needs to be returned after doing its job to help a family member?

The good news is you can still “re-gift” these items and a range of others to help someone else in your local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS Fife and Fife Council, through Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, launched a campaign to encourage people to return their walking aids and equipment so they can be refurbished and used again last month.

Walking sticks are among the equipment which can be re-used (Pic: NHS Fife)

Not only does it have environmental benefits, but it also has a financial benefit too and there’s a range of things you can return, not just walking sticks and crutches.

Items which can be recycled include walking frames, crutches, sticks, bath boards, bath lifts, shower seats, toilet frames, commodes, orthopaedic chairs, perching stools, trolleys, bed rails and over bed tables. They can be returned to a local Recycling Centre - ask staff there for the community equipment recycling container. The equipment can then be refurbished and used again if it is in good condition.

If you can’t get to a recycling centre, you can call the Fife Equipment Loan store (FELS) support team to arrange for an uplift on (01592) 583252. You should also call the support team if you have an item listed below that was originally loaned from FELS. Please don’t take any equipment to be recycled to hospitals, health centres or Fife Council offices as there is no designated storage space to keep items there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne Garvey, director of FHSCP, said: “In the first two weeks of the campaign, people really responded well with 17 pairs of crutches and 10 walking sticks returned to Fife Council recycling centres and the NHS Fife Orthopaedic Service. The equipment returned will be refurbished and re-used.

“This was a great initial result and we are really grateful to those who’ve returned these items.

“But we also want to remind people they can recycle other equipment too – not just crutches and walking sticks – on an ongoing basis.

“If people find it difficult to get the items to a local recycling centre, especially perhaps some of the larger pieces of equipment that are often loaned out, they can phone our FELS support team who will come and uplift them free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This equipment amnesty will allow us to recycle and refurbish essential items to allow others to have the equipment they need to remain independent at home or in a homely setting for as long as possible and is a great way of giving back to your own community.”