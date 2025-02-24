Rennie & Chamberlain secure meeting over Cupar minor injuries closure

North East Fife’s MSP and MP have secured a meeting with Fife Health and Social Care Partnership after it put forward plans to close the Minor Injuries Unit and Adamson Hospital in Cupar.

The Partnership is proposing to end the provision of minor injury care services at Adamson Hospital, leaving the unit at St Andrews Community Hospital as the only service in North East Fife. It cited workforce issues and access to radiology among the reasons for the move.

Engagement with staff and local communities is planned to start this week, with a six-week online survey, ahead of a decision by the Partnerships board in May.

Local MSP Willie Rennie and MP Wendy Chamberlain and Cupar will now meet with the Partnership in the coming weeks.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said:

“I am concerned by the plan put forward by Fife Health and Social Care Partnership to close the minor injuries unit at Cupar. This would mean a substantial loss of service for people across North East Fife, with St Andrews being left as the only option for minor injuries.

“Given the distance and at times sparse travel options to St Andrews from parts of North East Fife, many people will find it more difficult to access help when they need it.

“I have asked to meet with the Partnership to discuss their plans. I will make the case for maintaining services in Cupar and ask them to explore every option to make the service sustainable.”

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain added:

“I am keen to meet with the Health and Social Care Partnership to understand their reasoning for this proposal, and to raise the importance of the minor injuries service to people in Cupar and the surrounding area.

“I encourage local residents to also engage with the consultation on the plans when it becomes available.”