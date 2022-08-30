Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Pat Carragher (Pic: Maverick Photo Agency)

Dr Pat Carragher, who recently retired as medical director at Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), was picked from hundreds of nominations from across the UK to win the Legacy category in the awards which celebrate the resilience of children living with serious illnesses or complex conditions and honour the dedication of those individuals who go the extra mile to help these children and their families.

The awards are run by WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children and this year’s ceremony takes place in London on September 8.

Dr Carragher, from Auchtertool, retired as medical director at CHAS this summer after nearly 39 years of working as a doctor.

He has encountered periods of great change in his years as a medic, including in primary care when he was a GP in Kinross before becoming Rachel House’s first hospice doctor and formally beginning work in children’s palliative care in March 1996.

Dr Carragher has led the changes to CHAS’s medical service provisions throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the challenges it brought, alongside the team, he was determined to find ways to continue to reach thousands of children with life-shortening conditions that rely on CHAS.

He helped establish new and innovative ways of working using technology to provide help to families across Scotland and proved himself to be a strong and resilient leader through immense change.

He has reshaped the charity’s medical services, helping families during what continues to be an isolating and unpredictable time.

Within three to four weeks from the start of the pandemic, CHAS completely adapted its service offering to survive and to maintain the very best standards of care for children with palliative care needs, and to support their families.

Dr Carragher also led on virtual work through the “Near me” consultations to interact with and assess children at home, and to work with their parents.

Rami Okasha, the Chief Executive Officer of Children’s Hospices Across Scotland, who nominated Dr Carragher for the WellChild Award, said: “Dr Pat’s leadership and strength of character has enabled the team to adapt in ways which they never imagined.

"He’s shown resilience and an unwavering drive for reaching all of those who require CHAS’s help, and he’s inspired not only the medical team but all teams.

“Dr Pat was continuously able to inspire and encourage teams to ‘keep going’ during the pandemic and to embrace the new and innovate ways to deliver care.

“He has provided solid leadership throughout this period of immense change.”

Matt James, WellChild chief executive, said: “There are more children and young people than ever before in the UK living with long-term, serious health needs.