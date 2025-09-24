Rise in number of Fife patients failing to attend for planned surgery

NHS Fife is calling on people due to attend for planned surgery to ensure they turn up - or let the team know in advance if they cannot make it. (Pic: NHS Fife)

Patients due to undergo planned surgery are being urged to ensure they attend for their procedures amid a rise in the number of people failing to do so.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS Fife is asking people to make sure they attend their appointments as despite the growing number of people waiting for planned surgery, the numbers of those failing to attend for pre-surgical assessments and planned surgery itself continues to increase.

Health chiefs say this not only affects the health outcomes of the individuals missing their planned procedures, but it also lengthens waiting times for others waiting for surgery.\

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost 120 people in Fife failed to attend for their planned surgery last year. While in some instances this may not have been avoidable due to illness or an unexpected event, many simply did not arrive for their appointment, nor did they make NHS Fife’s theatres team aware they would not be attending.

Had theatre staff been notified in advance, the theatre slots could have been offered to other patients.

Clare Cathcart, senior charge nurse in theatres at Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, said: “We know that surgery can be a daunting for people. Our theatre teams are well-used to helping reduce the anxiety that patients feel and are skilled in making the experience as calm as possible.

“The reality is that waiting lists are larger now than they were before the Covid pandemic. We are working to maximise the numbers of patients we can see for planned surgery to help us reduce the numbers of those waiting, and so it has never been more important that people let us know in advance if they are unavailable to attend on the date of their appointment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre-assessment is a vital part of the surgical process, helping patients prepare physically for the procedure and ensuring surgery can be carried out safely. In most cases this means a hospital appointment to have the assessment carried out. Usually, the procedure cannot proceed without a formal assessment having been carried out.

Patients due to have a planned procedure are asked to call the theatres team around a week to two weeks before their surgery to confirm that they still plan to attend as scheduled. Where patients have not made contact, a member of the team will instead call them to confirm that they will be attending for surgery. If for any reason the patient is no longer able to attend, this allows enough time for their theatre slot to be offered to another patient in need.

Claire Dobson, director of acute services, is encouraging those unable to attend to let staff know at the earliest possible stage.

She said: “Waiting on a surgery can have a significant effect on a person’s quality of life. We are doing all we can to increase productivity to help us tackle waiting lists and care for an increasing older and more frail population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s for these reasons that we need to see as many people as we possibly can each week in our theatres at the Victoria and Queen Margaret Hospitals.

“It is vital now more than ever that resources are used as wisely as possible. Each missed surgical appointment wastes those important resources, and the opportunity to treat another patient is lost.

"It’s vital therefore that people notify us when they cannot attend either their procedure or pre-assessment so that these appointments can be filled by others in need.”