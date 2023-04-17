Robert Rowan: third charity event in memory of Kirkcaldy football scout unveiled

A K A Day 2023 hopes to raise further funds in memory of Robert Rowan, who tragically passed away at age 28 in 2018 from an undiagnosed heart condition. Born in the Lang Toun, Robert went on to provide scouting services for Celtic and the Scottish Football Association, before becoming technical director at English Premier League side Brentford.

The challenge calls on people to sign up to move 1km, 2km or 5km each day next month with funds raised via sign ups for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) which provides screening for and raise awareness of sudden cardiac death in young people.

An A K A Day spokesperson said: “The motivation behind this challenge is an incredible individual who was tragically taken from us in November 2018 at only 28 years of age. Since then, we have been fundraising to provide heart screenings in Robert’s name.

The A-K-A-Day team, back row from left to right, Gary Rowan, Rebecca Reader, and Suzanne Rowan. Front row from left to right, Lisa Giove and Debbie Millar.

“These screenings are currently unavailable on the NHS but vital in early detection of undiagnosed heart issues. Our dearest wish is to spare other families and friends going through what we have in losing Robert”.

Individuals who want to raise money for the charity appeal are asked to sign up for a £15 donation under one of three banners, Worker Bee (1km), Drone Bee (2km) and Queen Bee (5km). There is also a Bumble Bee tier (0.5km), with a £10 donation, for under fives who wish to take part.

You can then submit your results using a tracking app, such as Strava, and receive or donate the cost of a bespoke A K A Day medal.

A K A Day has raised more than £10,000 in the last two years for the screenings, which have seen around 800 14-35 year olds screened in the last two years.

The first took place in April 2022, with Brentford manager Thomas Frank and midfielder Christian Eriksen making a surprise visit. Eriksen himself suffered a cardiac arrest during his national team’s Euro 2020 tie with Iceland, miraculously recovering to restart his playing career with the Bees.