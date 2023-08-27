Scotmid's Newport-on-Tay store has chosen its winner of their Name a Guide Dog Puppy competition
A customer of Scotmid’s Newport-on-Tay store has been crowned leader of the pack after winning Scotmid's nationwide 'Name a Guide Dog Puppy' competition, helping to raise vital funds for their charity partner.
By John A. MacInnes
Published 27th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Jenny Greenhalgh chose the name Hamish for the pawsitively gorgeous new pup.
The competition, aimed at raising funds and awareness for Scotmid’s charity partner Guide Dogs, saw over 3,000 entries, capturing the spirit of community and charity support.
Jenny said: “I was eager to take part in Scotmid’s ‘Name a Guide Dog Puppy’ competition to help raise funds for the vital work that Guide Dogs do to support those living with sight loss.” I chose Hamish after a lovely wee dog I know in our village. I can’t wait to receive updates about ‘my Hamish’.