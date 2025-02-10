Scottish award for Kinross based suicide support charity as it marks its fifth anniversary

A Kinross-based suicide support charity has won an award as it marks its fifth anniversary.

The Stephen Lyon Organisation (TSLO) was honoured in the Park Christmas Savings Community Awards for Scotland.

It was set up in memory of Stephen who took his own life in June 2020 at the age of 21, and has gone to offer a platform for change and awareness, driven by research into local support systems and the needs of individuals affected by suicide.

Stephen’s mother and founder, Jackie, said “We are thrilled to have won the community charity award for Scotland. Suicide is a complex issue and something faced by too many families both in our community but far and wide. Through our work, our primary focus is on empowering individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts, helping them regain control of their lives.

The Stephen Lyon Organisation was set up by Stephen's mum Jackie (Pics; Submitted)

“We are grateful that these awards are highlighting such an important issue.”

The organisation was nominated by agents of Park Christmas Savings,and it won £250. It now goes forward the annual awards in Liverpool with the charity with the most votes receiving an additional £1000.

Katherine Scott, director of marketing at Park Christmas Savings added: “Our community awards are our way of paying tribute to the incredible charitable work that is happening in our small, local communities. Often these groups, charities and organisations don’t get the recognition they deserve. This is our way of saying thank you for all you do for others.”