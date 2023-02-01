The ‘There is More to Care Than Caring’ campaign seeks to raise awareness of the number of vacancies and opportunities in the’s care sector.

Media activity, such as radio and digital advertising will be used to show the tremendous work done by workers in Scotland’s adult care sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign was launched as Kevin Stewart MSP, Social Care Minister, visited Leuchie House, in North Berwick

Louise Wallace, Camille Charles, Minister Kevin Stewart and Sue Laird with Leuchie House guests.

Mr Stewart said: “Working in adult social care can be challenging but offers the opportunity to have a hugely positive impact on people’s lives on a daily basis.

“We are increasing pay, improving terms and conditions in the sector, and developing clear career pathways for the workforce, ahead of the introduction of the National Care Service.

“This will lead to more rewarding roles for the existing adult social care workforce, and for new entrants to the profession”.

The hope is that the promotion of non-technical skills will encourage people to consider adult social care as a potential career.

Mr Stewart added: “This campaign highlights that while relevant experience can help, it is core interpersonal skills such as communication, compassion, empathy and respect that are most highly valued. If these are skills you possess, adult social care could be the career for you.”

The Scottish Government has made a commitment to attract more people to work in adult social care, retain existing staff and raise its status as a profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign looks to build on a pay uplift for all adult social care staff which guarantees them a minimum of at least £10.90 an hour from April 2023.

A 2022 report into vacancies in care services showed that 57 per cent of care providers reported vacancies as difficult to fill in 2021 - up from 43 per cent in 2020.