Scottish Government urged to deliver at-home cervical screening

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker has renewed her call for the Scottish Government to roll out at-home cervical screening kits, following new evidence showing the tests can increase participation rates and help save lives.

NHS England is preparing to introduce self-sampling kits, with trials showing a rise in screening uptake among women who have previously not attended smear tests. Limited trials have taken place in Scotland but the Scottish Government has said plans for any roll-out have not been finalised.

Claire Baker, who has previously pressed the Scottish Government to act on this issue, is urging ministers to ensure that women in Scotland are not left behind.

She said: “Cervical cancer is preventable, but only if there are easy and accessible routes to screening. At-home testing has the potential to be a game-changer, particularly for those who face barriers to attending appointments such as work, caring responsibilities, trauma, or anxiety.

“We know that younger women and those in the most deprived areas are less likely to take part in screening, and we need to address that inequality, but across all groups we need to increase uptake. For years I have been pushing the Scottish Government on the use of self-sampling and we need to see increased use of innovative solutions to improve participation.

“Other parts of the UK are moving ahead with home screening, but Scotland risks being left behind. The Scottish Government must act now to ensure women here can benefit from life-saving early detection. I’ll continue to press the Scottish Government to roll out at-home cervical screening without delay.”