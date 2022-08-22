News you can trust since 1871
Scottish health chiefs ' Fife hospital visit includes insight to A&E pressures

Scotland’s health chiefs have visited Fife’s two main hospitals.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 5:40 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 5:40 pm

Caroline Lamb, chief executive of NHS Scotland, and Caroline Lamb, director general for Health and Social Care, were joined by John Burns, chief operating officer, John Burns on a visit to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, and Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, at the end of last week.

They started in west Fife with a visit to day surgery to speak with staff and learn more about the innovative ways that our clinical teams are working to maximise theatre capacity.

The delegation also visited the Vic to see progress made on the new National Treatment Centre for Orthopaedics, which is due to be completed later this year, as well as the emergency department, which has seen record numbers of patients in recent months, with much greater proportion acutely unwell.

This included the Flow and Navigation Hub, which is helping to assist in the triage of patients and preventing unnecessary presentations at the Emergency Department.

