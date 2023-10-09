Self-harm support charity with Kirkcaldy base launches new live chat service
Self-Harm Network Scotland (SHNS) has announced the new live chat service which will help provide a support service outside of normal working hours. The live chat will be available everyday between the hours of 6.00pm and 10.00pm from Tuesday. The SHNS service is operated by Penumbra Mental Health, which has operated a base in Kirkcaldy for a number of years.
Shona McBain, senior peer practitioner, Self-harm Network Scotland, said: “Through the live chat, you will still receive that emotional peer connection that you receive through all our other services. You will either be connected with one of our peer practitioners or trained volunteers, many of whom have their own lived experience of self-harm”.
Sandra said the service will provide support that meets the needs of the individual.
She continued: “The difference with this service is that there is no requirement to agree to ongoing support. Our team will meet you at whatever stage you are at in your self-harm journey, and provide you with support that is tailored to your own needs. This might be a one-off conversation, or we may refer you to ongoing support if you wish.”
The live chat is available through the SHNS online portal. It was created to provide recovery-focussed support, tools and information that anyone can access to enable people to support themselves and others. One person supported by SHNS said that the support was “amazing” and that the lived experience was important. They added: “They helped me understand that I wasn’t alone in what I was experiencing”.