Smokers in Fife urged to give up with ‘Quit and Win’ campaign for New Year

ASH Scotland is encouraging people in Fife who smoke to ‘Quit and Win’ in 2023 and make a positive impact on their health and personal finances.

The charity said that those who make quitting smoking their New Year’s resolution would save in the region of £350 by No Smoking Day on March 8 - plus they would be likely to see added health benefits.

Sheila Duffy, chief executive, said: “Around two thirds of adults who smoke in Scotland say they wish they had never started so what better time than now to make a fresh start by deciding to quit? Don’t be discouraged if you’ve tried to quit before. It can often take a number of attempts but it is the best thing you can do for your health, finances and for those around you.

“Whether you’re ready to stop or just beginning to think about it, Quit Your Way Scotland can help. There is no one way to quit smoking but the best way to stop and remain smoke free is by reaching out for person-centred support that is available for free.”

Ms Duffy added that a year smoke-free halves the risk of heart disease and after 10 years “the risk of lung cancer falls to half that of someone who still smokes”.

However, the health benefits can be more immediate according to the charity. Just 20 minutes after you stop smoking, your heart rate drops to a healthier rate, circulation improves and lung function increases between two and 12 weeks afterwards.

Ms Duffy added: “Contacting Quit Your Way Scotland will give you the confidence to move forward with your quit journey and the tools you need to make the best possible start to the New Year for you and your family.”

You can calculate how much you could save using the Quit Your Way quit calculator tool here: https://www.nhsinform.scot/stopping-smoking/calculate-my-savings