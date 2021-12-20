The benches, which were installed to coincide with the College’s ‘Get Ready for Christmas’ health and wellbeing campaign, have been placed in the grounds of its campuses to promote kindness and everyday positive relationships.

Part of the college’s commitment to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of students and staff, the benches are a result of a collaboration with the Scottish psychological counselling service Breathing Space and their ‘Breathing Space Benches’ project.

John Blakey, Health and Wellbeing Advisor at Fife College, is pictured sitting on the new Breathing Space Bench at the College’s Kirkcaldy Campus.

The College’s ‘Get Ready for Christmas’ event, has been run online on the College’s social media channels and student portal, sharing advice and resources to help students and staff stay safe, happy and healthy over the Christmas period.

The campaign has featured content from organisations and support services such as NHS Fife, Fife Voluntary Action, Citizen’s Advice Bureau Fife and Fife Young Carers, which highlight different ways to protect and improve health and wellbeing during the winter months.

John Blakey, health and wellbeing adviser, said: “We are delighted to place these special Breathing Space benches at each of our campuses. They have been placed in strategic spots, creating a quiet space for students and staff to find time for their health and wellbeing.”

Lisa-Jane Dock, Breathing Space/Living Life National Development Officer, said if anyone needs to take a chat beyond the bench, advisers are available in the evenings and at the weekends on 0800 83 85 87.

