Spiked drinks: new awareness campaign on dangers with tips on how to stay safe

Fifers have been warned of the dangers of spiked drinks in a new campaign which co-incides with a busy summer if events across Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS 24, in collaboration with Police Scotland and the Scottish Government, is raising awareness as part of a coordinated effort to protect the public.

A consistent national response has been developed to ensure that individuals who present to A&E with suspected spiking receive clear and uniform advice. Scotland’s 111 service has also been updated to include spiking-related guidance, helping to better identify and support potential cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spiking - which is a criminal offence - involves giving someone alcohol or drugs without their consent, often by adding substances to drinks or injecting them. The most common type is drink spiking, which can occur at social events, private gatherings, bars, or nightclubs.

The awareness campaign comes ahead of a busy summer events programme (Pic: Submitted)

“Recognising the signs of spiking is crucial, as the signs can appear rapidly” said Dr Julie Ronald, associate medical director at NHS 24. "Common symptoms can include sudden dizziness, confusion, slurred speech, and loss of consciousness.

“If you suspect you or someone else has been spiked, stay with a trusted friend and seek immediate help. It's important to alert venue staff and seek medical help right away. Call NHS 24 on 111 for advice, but in a life-threatening emergency remember to always call 999.”

Safer Scotland’s tips to keep yourself safe from spiking include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Never leave a drink unattended, whether it is alcoholic or not

Never accept a drink from someone unknown

Don’t drink or taste anyone else’s drink

Throw a drink away or take it back to the bar if it tastes strange or different

Avoid drinking or taking substances which impact safety and wellbeing

Always stick together with friends and look out for each other, even when within smaller social gatherings. If leaving a venue early or going home safely

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siobhian Brown MSP, Victims and Community Safety Minister said: “We are aware of the concern in spiking cases that the link between health professionals and Police Scotland has not always been clear to victims

“We are introducing changes to the NHS system which will allow us to record those who present to A & E as potential victims of spiking. This will provide invaluable data on previous unrecorded incidents and will allow us to better understand the extent to which these lead on to formal police reporting.”