Sports and Leisure Trust launches new fitness campaign

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has unveiled its bold new campaign “What’s Your Thing?”, an inspiring and inclusive initiative encouraging people across Fife to explore the type of movement that sparks joy, builds energy, and keeps motivation flowing.

From activities such as lifting, pulling, swimming, running, and stretching, this campaign celebrates it all. “What’s Your Thing?” showcases the variety of physical activity on offer at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust venues. This campaign shows that getting active can look different for everyone, and that trying something new could be the start of a more confident, healthier lifestyle.

This summer, customers and members across Fife will see campaign visuals, inspiring videos, and real-life stories from the local community, all celebrating the power of finding an activity that fits. As part of the campaign, an exciting online competition will give one lucky participant the chance to win a free annual Club Membership worth £341. Everyone is encouraged to get involved by sharing their own “thing” on social media using the hashtag #WhatsYourThing, helping to inspire others to discover the activity that gets them moving.

Emma Walker, CEO of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: "Whether it’s cycling, rowing, climbing, boxing or walking, or more mindful movement like balancing, meditating or breathing, there truly is something for everyone! This campaign is about celebrating the many ways people enjoy being active and reminding our communities that fitness isn’t one-size-fits-all. It’s about finding your own rhythm, your own motivation, your own thing."

Fraser MacKenzie, head of sales and commercial development, added: "The campaign challenges the idea that fitness has to look a certain way. It makes space for everyone, from complete beginners to seasoned athletes, from those returning after a break to those still looking for a routine that works. We want people to feel seen, supported, and inspired to move in a way that suits them."

As part of the campaign, venues will feature interactive experiences such as whiteboard stations where the public can write down their “thing”, and a Spin the Wheel activity, offering fun on-the-spot prizes.

These will be supported by the organisation’s Fitness and Sales and Customer Success teams, helping to welcome conversations, encourage participation and spark new fitness journeys.

To make getting active even easier, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is launching a new mobile app in late summer. Users will soon be able to browse timetables, book classes, and manage their Leisure Hub account directly from their phone, making it simpler than ever to plan and enjoy physical activity.

Whether the goal is to improve health, manage stress, meet new people, or simply feel more like themselves, “What’s Your Thing?” is an invitation to move in a way that feels right.

Find out more at: fifeleisure.org.uk/whatsyourthing